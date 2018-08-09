Thompson, The Pas under extreme heat warning

Northern Manitoba is bracing for an unusually warm weekend.

Beginning Thursday and extending through Friday and Saturday — with some relief expected on Sunday — daytime highs are expected to exceed 29 C.

That's classified as extreme heat in northern Manitoba. Overnight temperatures are also expected to stay high.

Areas under the warning:

Thompson — Nelson House — Split Lake.

The Pas — Wanless — Westray — Clearwater Lake Prov. Park.

Norway House — Cross Lake — Wabowden.

Lynn Lake — Leaf Rapids — Pukatawagan.

​Flin Flon — Cranberry Portage — Snow Lake.

Environment Canada says an upper-level ridge of high pressure is expected to reach the area. The humidity will be moderate throughout and the winds light, but the UV index will be high.

Smoke from forest fires in B.C. may also reduce air quality in the area.

Residents and visitors should schedule activities for cooler parts of the day and take breaks from the heat to stay hydrated, Environment Canada says.