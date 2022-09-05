Northern lights put on luminous 'magical' display for Manitobans

People in southern Manitoba were treated over the weekend to a spectacular light show typically reserved for those much further north.

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, were on full display thanks to solar flares a few days earlier.

"It was incredible — the greens, the purples. Sometimes it dipped horizontally, sometimes it went super high, vertically in the air. It was magical," said Alison Carter, who watched them around 10:30 p.m. Sunday from Davidson Lake in Nopiming Provincial Park.

"We just sat there and watched it dance and were just saying how lucky and thankful we are to have that opportunity to see those."

A few that I liked from this morning. My old Sony does a fair job at capturing this event. I'm also still impressed by how well the phone does (4th photo in this set). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AuroraBorealis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AuroraBorealis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Manitoba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Manitoba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/aurora?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#aurora</a> <a href="https://t.co/EpAgbe7JsD">pic.twitter.com/EpAgbe7JsD</a> —@MikePrattPhotos

Carter had the opportunity to previously see the lights in Churchill but it was not the peak season for the aurora, which only danced for 10-15 minutes before they faded, she said.

"This was actually a lot more spectacular than what I saw in Churchill. The entire western sky was completely lit up."

It was the first time witnessing the lights for Carters two daughters, aged 12 and 15, however.

"They were so excited. They always talked about wanting to go see them one day and always associated them with Churchill," Carter said.

"So they were so lucky to have got to see them out here."

Alison Carter says the entire western sky was lit up by the northern lights around Nopiming Provincial Park on Sunday night. (Submitted by Alison Carter)

The show went on for a half hour with no signs of letting up before Carter decided to pack up and head inside so her kids could get to bed.

The probability of seeing the lights is available online through the Aurora Forecast, based on a scale from one — the lowest likelihood — to a 10. On Sunday, the forecast was a nine with major aurora activity.

Photographer Michael Pratt stopped to take in the lights just outside of Winnipeg. (Submitted by Michael Pratt)

On Wednesday, the sun sent out a wave of charged particles that reached Earth on the weekend, interacting with the magnetic field and putting on the light show.

The sun goes through an 11-year cycle where activity waxes and wanes. Currently, it is in a period of heightened activity.

"Mother Nature sure put on a show tonight," photographer Diane Hammerling posted above one of her images on Twitter.

If the aurora forecast is correct, the show looks like its exiting the stage for a while — at least in the south of the province.

The rating for Monday is a six, which means weather permitting, good displays could be visible directly overhead in most northern communities.