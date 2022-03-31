Did you miss the northern lights on Wednesday? You might get another chance this week

The aurora borealis put on a dazzling display in Manitoba's skies Wednesday, and might be back again this week for those who missed them.

"The best way to describe it is hypnotizing. The colours came out — the pinks, the purples, the sky was littered with greens. It was really just incredible," said Justin Anderson, who runs the Manitoba Aurora and Astronomy Facebook group.

Anderson lives in Brandon but is in Churchill this week to monitor the sky for the northern lights. However, he says members of his group have captured incredible displays from communities in southern Manitoba, too.

This recent wave of activity in the skies is the result of a flurry of activity from the sun, which has been spewing out magnetic energy and releasing fast-moving particles called coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

We drove over 100km to get clear skies last night to see this. Was so worth it though.

"It's basically been sneezing out a bunch of solar particles that are heading our way and it's heading into space and luckily we're in the way of them," Anderson said.

"So as soon as the Earth sees those particles and they impact the Earth, they start to glow: bright green, reds, purples, different kinds of colours. So really, it's just the sun's sneeze."

If you want to try to catch them Thursday night, Anderson recommends heading away from urban areas if you can. He also recommends monitoring the Manitoba Aurora and Astronomy Facebook page for updates and tips.