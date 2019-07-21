Northern, central Manitoba regions bracing for extreme heat

The next few days could test the heat tolerance of Manitobans living in the northern and central regions of the province.

Manitoba Health issued an advisory about hot conditions in those regions beginning Sunday and climbing into Monday and Tuesday. Communities expected to be affected include Flin Flon, The Pas, Norway House, Lynn Lake, Thompson and possibly Grand Rapids.

Some communities could experience extreme heat for two or three days, the province said in a news release.

It could take temperatures until Monday to reach the threshold for Environment Canada to issue a heat warning. The threshold in Northern Manitoba is set at two days in a row of daytime highs of 29 C or higher and overnight lows not getting below 16 C, said meteorologist Robyn Dyck.

"It'll be in northern Manitoba for Monday and then as you go further into the midweek that heat will be spreading to the south," said Dyck.

Southern Manitoba has a higher threshold than the north, set at a daytime high of 32 C for two days in a row. Environment Canada sets different thresholds for different regions, in consultation with Health Canada and provincial health authorities, said Dyck.

The thresholds are not simply based on temperatures, but take into account what would be considered normal for people that particular region.

"When you live further north you're not used to as warm temperatures so the threshold is lower," said Dyck.

Children, older adults, people with illnesses at greater risk

Older adults, infants, young children, people with chronic illnesses, people who live alone, and people who work or exercise in the heat are considered at increased risk of heat-related illnesses during periods of high heat, especially in urban areas or if they don't have air conditioning.

The province asks people to regularly check on others, especially those who are ill or living alone to make sure they are cool and drinking enough water.

According to the release heat illnesses occur when a person's body temperature rises above 40 C (105 F) and the longer it remains high, the greater the risk of permanent effects or death. Signs of heat illness include:

headache

red, hot and dry skin

dizziness

confusion

nausea

rapid weak pulse

a complete or partial loss of consciousness

The advisory said substances such as amphetamines, MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine, alcohol and cannabis can increase the risk of over-heating.

If someone experiences these symptoms, move them to a cool place, apply cool water to their skin or clothing, get them to drink water and fan them. If they have a high body temperature, lose consciousness or seem confused, seek medical help, the province said.

To reduce the effects of heat, drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty, wear loose, light coloured clothing, a wide-brimmed hat. Plan outdoor activities during cooler times of the day and limit alcohol consumption.

To escape the heat, visit public places with air condition such as a mall, library or place of worship. Take a cool shower or bath, and block out the sun with awnings, curtains or blinds.