Winnipeg path to receive new name after city told using Anishinaabe word for eagle won't fly

The bike and pedestrian trail known as the North Winnipeg Parkway is getting an Indigenous name, this time chosen through a traditional naming ceremony.

In July, city council directed city staff to rename the trail, which runs along the west side of the Red River from The Forks to Kildonan Park.

As part of the city's reconciliation effort, the trail was renamed Migizi Parkway. City staff then learned the Anishinaabe word for eagle wouldn't fly.

"Consultation flagged concern that the process is not in line with Indigenous cultural practices; that naming comes from a sacred ceremony and thus the predetermination of the name 'migizi' in advance would not respect these cultural practices," acting Winnipeg active-transportation co-ordinator Chris Baker wrote in a report to council.

"Instead, what is recommended is that a traditional naming ceremony be held to determine a name."

The Trans Canada Trail is prepared to give the city a $40,000 grant to rebrand the trail, the report states.

Last year, a naming ceremony was held to give the name Niizhoziibean to the path at South Point Park at The Forks.