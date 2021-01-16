No one injured in north Winnipeg house fires Friday evening, city says

No one was hurt in either of the two fires crews in Winnipeg put out within about an hour of each other on Friday evening.

The first call came at 5:16 p.m. regarding a fire in a duplex on Alexander Avenue, between Isabel and Fountain streets.

By the time crews from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived, there was smoke coming from one of the building's suites, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

Crews started an offensive attack and got the fire under control within about 15 minutes, the release said.

The second report of a fire was at a vacant house on Manitoba Avenue, between Andrews and Aikins streets.

That call came in just under an hour after the Alexander Avenue fire was put out, the release said.

When crews arrived at the one-and-a-half-storey house, there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters tried to go inside but were forced out by high heat and smoke conditions, the release said.

Once conditions inside the house improved, firefighters were able to go back in and start an offensive attack on the fire, which was declared under control just under 30 minutes after crews arrived.

No one was found inside either house, the release said. Both fires are still being investigated, and there are no damage estimates available.

Early Saturday morning, crews also responded to a shed on fire near the city's west Perimeter Highway.

Crews responded to a shed on fire behind this building on Westgrove Way in the early hours of Saturday morning, the city says. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Firefighters got to the fire on Westgrove Way at 2:21 a.m., a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said later Saturday.

No injuries were reported there, either.