Tornado warning ends for western Manitoba municipality of North Norfolk

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for an area in western Manitoba between Portage la Prairie and Brandon.

The warning was issued at 5:03 p.m. on Tuesday for the municipality of North Norfolk, which includes the communities of Austin, MacGregor and Sidney.

The national weather service cancelled the tornado warning at 5:31 p.m. and replaced it with a severe thunderstorm warning, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing more than 50 millimetres of rain, loonie-sized hail and wind gusts over 90 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in place as of Tuesday evening for the following areas:

Municipality of Riverdale, including Rivers and Wheatland.

Rural municipality of Wallace-Woodworth, including Virden, Elkhorn and Kenton.

Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress, including Treesbank.

As of 5:41 p.m., virtually all of the remaining portions of the southern half of Manitoba were also under a severe thunderstorm watch.