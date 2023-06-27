Content
Manitoba

Tornado warning ends for western Manitoba municipality of North Norfolk

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for an area in western Manitoba between Portage la Prairie and Brandon.

Virtually all of southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings

A dark and cloudy sky is shown.
A file photo shows dark clouds. While a tornado warning for an area in western Manitoba has ended, thunderstorm warnings and watches are still in place for some areas. (ahupepo/Shutterstock)

The warning was issued at 5:03 p.m. on Tuesday for the municipality of North Norfolk, which includes the communities of Austin, MacGregor and Sidney.

The national weather service cancelled the tornado warning at 5:31 p.m. and replaced it with a severe thunderstorm warning, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing more than 50 millimetres of rain, loonie-sized hail and wind gusts over 90 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in place as of Tuesday evening for the following areas:

  • Municipality of Riverdale, including Rivers and Wheatland.
  • Rural municipality of Wallace-Woodworth, including Virden, Elkhorn and Kenton.
  • Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress, including Treesbank.

As of 5:41 p.m., virtually all of the remaining portions of the southern half of Manitoba were also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

weather map
Map from Environment Canada as of 5:41 p.m. shows areas in red under severe thunderstorm warnings. Areas in yellow are under severe thunderstorm watches. (Environment Canada)
