Pickleball to join upgraded tennis courts as Jill Officer Park is renovated in Winnipeg

Winnipeg will gain a set of outdoor pickleball courts while the tennis grounds at Jill Officer Park are upgraded for the first time in decades, the City of Winnipeg announced Thursday.

The renovations at 1410 Rothesay St. include turning the existing four tennis courts into two tennis courts and four pickleball courts. There will also be pickleball stanchions and nets, benches, waste receptacles, fencing, parking lot repairs and landscaping added, the city added in a news release.

"Pickleball is exploding. It's a huge sport. It's accessible to a lot of people," said Jeff Browaty, councillor for North Kildonan.

The courts will use asphalt with plexipave, which gives much more consistent bounce and better traction for footing, Browaty said.

"It is actually used at many professional level facilities," he said.

This upgrade is important as it is a well-used community hub, Browaty said, adding that a paved running oval is also being upgraded.

"It's really good to provide the opportunity for people to be active in the community," said Jill Officer, six-time Canadian Curling Champion and namesake of the park, at the announcement Thursday.

Officer said that she played tennis in these courts as a kid, which makes her thrilled to see these changes happen.

"It's really critical though that we serve communities with higher needs with places like this, places where all ages can enjoy in the summertime and really all seasons," said Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks.

The total cost of the project is approximately $230,000 from the 2022 Community & Neighborhood Parks Capital Fund. Construction on the courts is expected to be completed this year.