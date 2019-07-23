Little Free Library grows into community garden for North Kildonan couple

What began with a Little Free Library has grown into a community garden for one couple in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood.

Maria Sanchez and Rory McDonnell wanted to find a way to connect with the community and get to know their neighbours when they moved into their home on Gilmore Avenue, so they set up their Little Free Library — part of the network of curbside boxes where people can drop off books or take a book for free.

"My partner's originally from up north," said Sanchez. "That community was instilled in him, and he wanted to have that as well when we moved down to this neighbourhood."

They've expanded beyond the little wooden library to make those connections. It's now accompanied by a couple of benches, a seed-sharing box, bird feeder, a cherry tree, and wooden garden boxes where herbs and vegetables grow.

Maria Sanchez harvests produce from the Gilmore Garden. (Shannah-Lee Vidal/CBC)

"The thought process with this is to build a sense of community and a garden that people can come out to share, and not feel like to they are taking without permission," said Sanchez.

"We grow from seed up until ready to harvest. People are free to come by and feel free to pick as they choose and as needed."

Peppers growing at the Gilmore Garden. (Shannah-Lee Vidal/CBC)

That's worked to help them connect with neighbours, she said.

"We know them by first name now. When people come by it's the welcome wave — sort of like a small-town community feel."

In creating the garden, Sanchez came up ideas for what should be built, and McDonnell would set to work on construction.

One of the benches at Sanchez and McDonnell's garden. (Shannah-Lee Vidal/CBC)

This season the couple has added on a wishing well, complete with a bowl of spare change. Also new this year is the Gilmore Sharing Station — a three-tiered wooden shelf where fresh produce is left for people to come and take, and where people can also leave some of their own harvest.

Any items that are not taken will be offered to a local soup kitchen.

"[It's] a way for a us to share our produce and our items with the community, but also hopefully give a sense of sharing and kindness with our neighbours," said Sanchez.

Fresh produce is left for others to take at the Gilmore Sharing Station. (Shannah-Lee Vidal/CBC)

It's not just neighbours stopping by the garden and library. Sanchez says their guest book has signatures from people visiting Winnipeg from as far away as Russia and New Zealand.

She says her favourite part of the setup isn't any of the structures, but rather how it's affected her family and the community.

Freshly harvested produce in the Gilmore Sharing Station. (Shannah-Lee Vidal/CBC)

"It's given to us new friends, new relationships," she said.

"It's given us the ability to share our passion to help with the needs of people, homeless people — just bringing awareness to the less fortunate, and just having that vibe of giving back."