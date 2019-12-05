Hundreds of children receive presents at North End Christmas party

Hundreds of children had the chance to meet Santa and get a new toy at the annual North End Community Christmas Party, held Wednesday night at St. John's Anglican Cathedral.

"This is what Christmas is all about, right? Eating, fun, laughing, singing," Santa Claus said in the midst of the festivities.

Volunteers served more than 600 meals of chili and bannock and handed out 400 brand new toys to families in Winnipeg's North End.

"There's so many people in this community. To see them coming together like this, and there's a spirit of unity here. There's a spirit of joy and celebration. It makes my heart overflow," Santa said.

Lily Everett and her daughters Violet, Chrissy and Selah were some of the more than 400 children who took part in the North End Community Christmas Party on Wednesday night. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Eleven-year-old Isaac Saunders and his and six-year-old sister Alayah Saunders said they were excited to meet Santa and also hear the music.

"It's all so holly and jolly," Isaac said.

"I want to talk to Santa. I hope his reindeers are here," Alayah said.

"Our family is all together," said Isaac. "It's the one time of the year you're all together."

Six-year-old Alayah Saunders said she was most excited to meet Santa and spend time with her family at the annual Christmas party. This was the first time they attended. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

'It's been a very difficult year'

Event organizer Kyle Mason said the support was "overwhelming in the best possible way."

"It's been a very difficult year for the North End and beyond. You know we have had a near record amount of murders in our community, and throughout Winnipeg and in so many ways it's been a very sad and tragic year," he said.

"So even more so than other years, I think this night is gonna be a really good night, for people to come together, to build a community, to have fun, and for kids to have toys."

Hundreds of toys were donated, meaning each child went home with a brand new present. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

For nine years, the North End Family Centre held an annual community Christmas part that served thousands of under-resourced families in the area. In 2018, after the centre closed, volunteers came together to ensure the annual Christmas party continued.