Man 'in grave condition' after shooting in Winnipeg's North End
Manitoba

Happened Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. on Aberdeen Avenue

Winnipeg police ask anyone with information about the shooting on Wednesday evening to come forward or call Crime Stoppers. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A man was shot Wednesday night in Winnipeg and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police were called to Aberdeen Avenue, between Sinclair and Artillery streets, around 8:45 p.m. about shots being fired in the area.

They found a man who had been shot.

"He remains in grave condition," the news release says.

The homicide unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

