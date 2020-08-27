Man 'in grave condition' after shooting in Winnipeg's North End
A man was shot Wednesday night in Winnipeg and rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Happened Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. on Aberdeen Avenue
A man was shot Wednesday night in Winnipeg and rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Police were called to Aberdeen Avenue, between Sinclair and Artillery streets, around 8:45 p.m. about shots being fired in the area.
They found a man who had been shot.
"He remains in grave condition," the news release says.
The homicide unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
More news from CBC Manitoba: