Fire consumes 2½-storey house in Winnipeg's North End

A Winnipeg neighbourhood was blanketed in smoke as fire consumed a 2½-storey house in the city's North End Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called just before 11 p.m. to Pritchard Avenue between Powers and Salter streets.

Smoke poured out of the main level of the house as well as boarded-up windows on the second floor.

About 15 emergency units were at the fire at one point, along with a couple of police cars.

It's not known if anyone was hurt. CBC News has requested information from the city but is still waiting for a response.

One police cruiser remained there Thursday morning, guarding the scene.

Salter Street between Selkirk Avenue and Manitoba Avenue is closed due to a fire that occurred overnight at a nearby house. Please avoid the area if possible, and plan an alternative route. <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> —@wpgpolice

