Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Fire consumes 2½-storey house in Winnipeg's North End

A Winnipeg neighbourhood was blanketed in smoke as fire consumed a 2½-storey house in the city's North End Wednesday night.

Smoke pours out of main level windows, boarded-up second floor

CBC News ·
Smoke pours out of a two-storey house in the centre of the photo. Firefighters stand in the foreground wearing helmets and protective coats. Much of the photograph is highlighted in red from the emergency lights on fire trucks.
Firefighters stand by as an aerial ladder sprays water onto the house from above. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A Winnipeg neighbourhood was blanketed in smoke as fire consumed a 2½-storey house in the city's North End Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called just before 11 p.m. to Pritchard Avenue between Powers and Salter streets.

Smoke poured out of the main level of the house as well as boarded-up windows on the second floor.

About 15 emergency units were at the fire at one point, along with a couple of police cars. 

It's not known if anyone was hurt. CBC News has requested information from the city but is still waiting for a response.

One police cruiser remained there Thursday morning, guarding the scene.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now