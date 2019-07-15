Man dies in Winnipeg apartment building, pushing city's homicide total to 25

A man is dead after being assaulted inside an apartment building in Winnipeg's North End over the weekend.

Christopher Helstrom, 27, was found injured in the hallway of the building on Flora Avenue, between McGregor and McKenzie streets.

Officers were called just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday about the incident. Helstrom was rushed to hospital where he died.

His death is the city's 25th homicide of the year — three more than Winnipeg recorded in all of 2018.

Police said Helstrom is from Teulon, Man., but was living in the building at the time.

A male suspect was arrested early Monday but charges have not yet been laid.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).