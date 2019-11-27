Hundreds of new toys urgently needed for North End Christmas party

Organizers of the annual North End Community Christmas Party say there is an urgent need for toy donations to hand out to 400 kids by next week.

The annual Christmas party is scheduled for Dec. 4 at St.John's Cathedral, but community leaders say they are still short upwards of 300 toys.

"We're pretty low on toys, so we're asking the community if they can help us out," said event organizer Kyle Mason.

The party has 400 kids registered and more than 500 people are expected to attend the event, which will have a full Christmas program that includes a meal, music, games and a visit from Santa.

Mason said the event is especially important this year, after a difficult few months for the community with the stabbing death of a toddler and tying the record number of homicides in the city this year.

"It's been a very difficult year for the community," he said. "There's also a drug crisis happening in our community as well, so it's been a hard year for a lot of people.

"So we just want to make sure at the very least people have a good Christmas."

Many of those in need are single parents who can barely make ends meet, Mason said.

"Christmas can be a stressful time of year for a lot of families, a reminder that things are tough."

New and unwrapped toys are needed for boys and girls up to 15 years old.

Toys should be no more than $15 in value to make sure every kid gets a similar gift.

Community leaders say toy donations are needed to fill these boxes to hand out to 400 kids next weekend at the annual North End Community Christmas Party. (Warren Kay/CBC)

For nine years, the North End Family Centre held an annual community Christmas party.

Last year, after the centre's closure, Mason, its founder, started the newly named North End Community Christmas Party to continue the annual tradition.

Mason said he recognizes that his community event isn't the only one in need at this time of year, and he doesn't want to take away from other organizations.

Kyle Mason, an organizer of the North End Community Christmas Party, says there's an urgent need for toy donations to hand out to kids at the party next weekend. (Warren Kay/CBC)

"We love and respect the Christmas Cheer Board and what the Salvation Army does and many, many others. There's a lot of good work being done by others during the Christmas season," he said.

"But our event is next week on Dec. 4, so our need is a bit more pressing. But we know Winnipeggers will respond well."

Monetary donations are also welcome.

Donations can be dropped off at the main entrance of the Winnipeg police headquarters, Modern Coffee at 191 Inkster Blvd. or the Indigenous Family Centre at 470 Selkirk Ave.