Potential threat in Winnipeg's North End over, police say
Police have lifted a warning to residents in Winnipeg's North End, after a potential threat on Thursday morning caused some anxiety as residents were asked to stay indoors and not open their doors to strangers.
Shortly after 1 p.m. CT, police issued a statement saying officers investigated a tip, which came in around 11:30 a.m., "and there is no longer a threat in the neighbourhood."
The situation, which impacted the William Whyte area and surrounding neighbourhoods, also resulted in a number of schools being put into hold-and-secure situations — which meant no one could enter or leave but classes continued as usual.
A police spokesperson could not provide any more details on the nature of the threat.