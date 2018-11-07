'It's pretty scary': Man on edge after random shooting of co-worker near North End work site

The co-worker of a man who was randomly shot Monday morning on his way to work says he's paying closer attention to his surroundings since the incident.

Matthew Lamontagne, a drywall framer, works with the 46-year-old victim at a former menswear store on Selkirk Avenue. The workers are renovating the space for the Bear Clan Patrol.

Lamontagne said his co-worker returned to the work site the same day he was shot to pick up his tools.

"He looked like he was in shock and a little worse for [wear]," Lamontagne said on Wednesday.

"Doing all right, though. I guess he's a pretty tough guy."

The victim had a gunshot wound to his upper arm and a cut on his forehead where a bullet had grazed his skin, he said.

Shot by stranger for 'unknown reason'

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said the victim was shot by a stranger just before 6:30 a.m. Monday "for an unknown reason."

No arrests have been made and Winnipeg police did not provide any updates on the investigation on Wednesday.

Since the shooting, Lamontagne said he pays extra attention to his surroundings on his way to and from work, as if his head is on a "swivel."

His co-worker was shot near Powers Street and Pritchard Avenue, just a few blocks away from where they're working.

"From what I heard the guy [who fired the shot] was wearing all black and a mask," said Lamontagne.

"If you drive down here in the morning you'll see probably every second person wearing all black and a mask, like a balaclava.… It's pretty scary."

The major crimes unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).