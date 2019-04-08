Fire closes streets in Winnipeg's North End
Fire tore through a home in the North End Sunday.
No word yet on injuries
Firefighters battled a fire at a two-storey duplex in the 500 block of College Avenue over the supper hour.
Police closed Andrews Street between College and Boyd Avenue.
A CBC camera person could see firefighters using ladders to attack the fire from the roof of a neighbouring house.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire or whether anyone is injured.
