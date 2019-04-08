Fire closes streets in Winnipeg's North End

Fire tore through a home in the North End Sunday.

Firefighters battled a fire at a two-storey duplex in the 500 block of College Avenue over the supper hour.

Police closed Andrews Street between College and Boyd Avenue.

A CBC camera person could see firefighters using ladders to attack the fire from the roof of a neighbouring house.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire or whether anyone is injured.

(Walther Bernal/CBC) Police closed Andrews Street between College and Boyd Avenues while crews fought a fire at a house in the North End Sunday. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

