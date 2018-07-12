35-year-old man dead after fatal shooting in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the city's North End.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of Flora Avenue and McKenzie Street at approximately 1:40 a.m., after receiving calls reporting the sound of a gunshot, police said during a press conference Thursday morning.

When they arrived, officers found an injured adult male on the street.

The victim, a 35-year-old male, was taken to hospital in critical condition but he died a short time later.

Several police cars were outside a home in the area Thursday morning.

Police don't know if shooting was random or targeted

Police are seeking any details on where the victim was and who he was with prior to the shooting.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said they do not know any specifics on the victim's background, or if he lived in the area.

"And that's what officers are looking for, is details about this person, whether he was simply a person walking down the street going to the corner store, or if he was somebody who was involved in drug culture, gang culture," she said.

Without that information, Skrabek said she couldn't comment on the motive for the shooting or whether people who live in the area should be concerned.

"Anytime we have a shooting, there certainly is a concern. Without knowing the motive for this, I don't know if it was targeted or if it was random," she said.

The homicide is the 10th in the city in 2018.

Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.