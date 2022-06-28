High school graduates who missed out on celebrations during pandemic mark milestones in North End

After two years of socially-distanced and virtual school graduation celebrations, people in Winnipeg's North End came together Monday to mark the milestones for grads in a way that hasn't been possible during the pandemic.

Three years of high school graduates from four different high schools marched from St. John's High School at Salter Street and Church Avenue, past Children of the Earth High School and on to R. B. Russell Vocational High School where they celebrated with a barbecue.

Rielle Asham graduated last year but didn't have the chance to mark the special achievement due to pandemic restrictions.

Being back to celebrate Tuesday felt like a reunion, said Rielle.

"I wish it had happened when I graduated but it's good to be able to see all my teachers again," said Rielle, who plans to pursue social work and work with children.

"I've always had trouble in school and stuff, so graduating was ... a goal that was really important in my life."

Dozens of North End high school graduates march down Salter Street Monday night. Students from several schools who missed out on in-person grad celebrations gathered to mark the milestone in a special way after more than two years of pandemic disruptions. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Event organizer Michael Redhead Champagne said there's been an uptick in graduation numbers in the North End and that should be celebrated.

"We feel like it's important, especially considering the fact that we missed celebrations over the last couple of years, to take this opportunity to show the graduates that as a neighbourhood that we love them and we're proud of them and we didn't forget about them," said Champagne.

"Here in the North End we believe that education is important and we know that we got lots of challenges, we got lots of problems, but we've also got lots to celebrate and these graduates are the example of that."

Rielle Asham says she hopes to pursue social work and child-care in the coming years. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"We believe that these young people are our future, and so we have to lift them up and celebrate them at every opportunity that we can," Champagne said. "So, for every single graduate this event is an opportunity for us as a neighbourhood to say, 'We love you and we're proud of you."

Arianna Asham's graduation ceremony takes place Tuesday.

She was nervous to take part in the march on Monday, but also excited to graduate and be around friends and loved ones.

"I'm really happy for me and my family being there for me," said Arianna. "Very proud."