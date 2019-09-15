North End fire forces people from home, under investigation

Emergency crews were called to a home on Manitoba Avenue for reports of a fire out early Sunday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home in the 1100 block when firefighters arrived around 1:22 a.m.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said everyone got out of the house safely before crews arrived.

One person was assessed by paramedics and taken to the hospital in stable condition, but their condition was not related to the fire, officials say.

Crews reported having the fire under control by 1:48 a.m. and said the cause is under investigation.

No damage estimates are available at this time.