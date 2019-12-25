Armoured vehicle, tactical officers converge at North End home on Christmas Day

The Winnipeg Police Service used its armoured rescue vehicle and tactical officers to carry out at Christmas Day search at a home in Winnipeg's North End.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the entire block of Redwood Avenue between Salter Street and Aikins Street was blocked off for an operation involving more than a dozen officers and 14 vehicles.

At one point, police drew their weapons and used the loudspeaker on the armoured vehicle to warn someone inside the home to come out.

"We know you're inside. Your house is surrounded. Please just come to the door with your hands clearly visible. Do that now," police intoned through the loudspeaker.

Officers wound up entering the home about an hour after the operation started. No fewer than three adults — a man and two women — were led away in handcuffs to police cruisers.

Police continued to implore someone else to leave the home and continued to search the home before officers packed up their weapons and left the scene.

Police drew weapons as the home was searched. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Police took several people into custody and are continuing to look for another person, Const. Rob Carver said. No charges have been laid, he said.

During the operation, neighbours who peered out of doors and windows were told to remain indoors.

One neighbour, who declined to be identified out of fear for her personal safety, described the occupants of the home as unpleasant and claimed they frequently swear at her children.