Details of plan to vaccinate Manitoba teachers in North Dakota still being worked out
Spokesperson for office of Gov. Doug Burgum says he is 'receptive to the concept'
The Manitoba government's plan to allow teachers to drive into North Dakota for a COVID-19 vaccine appears to be a work in progress.
Premier Brian Pallister announced the idea Thursday as an addition to an existing program for truckers.
A spokesman for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told CBC News in an emailed statement that Burgum is "receptive to the concept" and details are being worked out.
But the plan will also require the federal government to exempt teachers from the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers.
The federal health minister's office appears noncommittal so far, and says the quarantine requirement is part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Health Minister Patty Hajdu also says some provinces have prioritized education workers for domestic vaccines, and Manitoba has received more than a half-million doses so far.
With files from Marina von Stackelberg
