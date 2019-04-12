Snowstorm shuts down North Dakota highways

A spring snowstorm in North Dakota shut down major highways in the state Friday.

The I-29 is closed from the Canadian border all the way to South Dakota, according to Manitoba Infrastructure.

The I-94 is closed between Jamestown and Fargo.

The state is also advising against travel on all highways in the Grand Forks and Fargo area.

Manitoba flood forecasters said Thursday they'd be watching the storm because of how it could impact flood expectations north of the border.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure said depending on how much precipitation falls in North Dakota, flood waters could reach 2011 levels or slightly higher.

In southeast Manitoba, highways are snow covered with drifting and swirling snow.