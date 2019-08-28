Winnipeg man arrested after going to North Dakota to meet a minor for sex, police say

Police in United States have arrested a Winnipeg man who allegedly entered North Dakota in order to have sex with a minor.

According to the Ward County Sheriff's Department, the 44-year-old was arrested in Minot, N.D., on Sunday and charged with luring minors by computer or electronic means.

Police say the man began communicating in March 2019 with a male he believed to be 14 years old. He was actually messaging with an undercover officer.

The man continued to message undercover police officers from the North Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force throughout the summer until police say he arranged to meet his intended victim for sex on Aug. 25.

Police say the suspect was arrested without incident at the meet-up location and is currently in custody in North Dakota.