Norplex Pool in Thompson closed permanently over 'critical safety issues'

The Norplex Pool in Thompson was suddenly and permanently closed Wednesday night after an engineering review found a number of critical safety issues with the pool's infrastructure.

The City of Thompson said Thursday the safety issues pose an imminent risk to employees and the public, which forced the unexpected closure of the facility.

"It's unfortunate that this decision has to be made so abruptly, but we can't in good conscience let residents or our staff keep using the pool if we can't guarantee their safety," Thompson Mayor Colleen Smook said in a release.

The urgent infrastructure issues outlined in the report include serious structural problems with changing room ceilings and the water slide beams, electrical vulnerabilities in change rooms and other parts facility, and urgent ventilation issues.

The engineering review was done as part of research into the costs of building a new public pool facility in the city.

The city has been considering building a new pool connected to the Thompson Regional Community Centre.

Smook says the closure of Norplex Pool means council will officially go ahead with developing those plans.

"This is an opportunity for a new beginning in a new facility, one that gives the community what they want," she said in the release.

Pool users who have purchased monthly passes or swimming lessons will receive a refund, and all pool staff will be offered new jobs with the City of Thompson, according to the release.

