Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Norma Andrews

A 20-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the rooming house death of Norma Andrews.

Jesse Jordan Gamblin was arrested and charged on Thursday.

"I am happy to hear that an arrest has been made," Andrews' father, Larry, said in a statement issued by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a political advocacy group that represents dozens of northern Manitoba First Nations.

Andrews was a member of the Manto Sipi Cree Nation, an isolated reserve in northern Manitoba.

"I am hopeful that justice will be served. I hope that the perpetrator of this violent crime against my daughter doesn't just receive a slap on the wrist," Larry Andrews said.

"Norma deserves justice. This is a very difficult time and I am asking the media to continue to respect our privacy."

Known as Bambi to close friends and family, Andrews, 28, was found dead inside the home on Balmoral Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, on Sept. 21.

"I'm happy to say that we've made an arrest but it pains me to know that this is another case where an Indigenous woman was murdered," police spokesman Const. Rob Carver said Friday, which he noted was the National Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Police have not released any information about how the mother of three young boys died.

"I cannot go into it in detail. I can tell you that it was severe upper body trauma," Carver said.

Asked whether Andrews and Gamblin knew one another, Carver said if they did, "it was a very minimal interaction."

The death is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).