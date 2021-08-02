Some cottagers in Nopiming Provincial Park ordered to leave as wildfire approaches
Potential evacuation notice also issued for cottagers, residents in Booster Lake, Flanders Lake, Bird Lake
Some cottagers in Nopiming Provincial Park have been ordered to leave as an advancing wildfire threatens the area.
The evacuation order from the province means everyone in the Davidson Lake cottage subdivision had to leave by 4 p.m. Monday.
A large fire in Ontario near the Manitoba border continues to move west toward the Manitoba border, the province said.
A potential evacuation notice has also been issued for cottagers and residents in the nearby areas of Booster Lake, Flanders Lake and Bird Lake.
Melissa MacCoy was already packing up a few things at her family cottage in Bird Lake Monday afternoon when she was handed a piece of paper with that news.
"It would be prudent for residents to prepare to leave this area with very short notice," the evacuation alert said.
"This alert may be followed by an immediate order to evacuate, with more updated information on the condition, and when an evacuation order is issued you must leave your home immediately."
MacCoy and her partner Scott Hiebert decided on Friday to come out to the cabin from Winnipeg to make sure some of the priceless items in the cottage built by her grandfather — including his spectacles and old fishing licence — made it out safely in case of a fire.
But she said it still felt surreal to get the notice that their site could be next to evacuate.
"My heart kind of dropped a bit," she said. "It's a little scary."
Value protection efforts on structures at Davidson Lake are underway, the province said.
That means sprinklers are being placed on cottages and other structures in the area.
Nopiming Provincial Provincial Park is about 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, near the Ontario border.
According to the Manitoba Wildfire Program, there are currently 154 wildfires burning in the province.
To report a wildfire, call 911 or the toll-free TIP line at 1-800-782-0076.
With files from Sam Samson
