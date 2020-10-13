Non-binary or no gender identifier now available for Manitoba drivers

Manitobans can now display an X — or nothing at all — as the gender identifier on their driver's licence or identification cards.

Manitoba joins Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island in becoming the only Canadian jurisdictions that offer customers the option to not display a gender marker on their licences and identification cards, while the X has largely been adopted across Canada and by international organizations, Manitoba Public Insurance said on Tuesday.

To make the changes, MPI worked with the Public Interest Law Centre, which has represented a group of non-binary individuals who approached the Manitoba Human Rights Commission with concerns about the way gender has been traditionally displayed on government identification.

"This is an important step forward in ensuring that all Manitobans have a choice in whether to display gender information on their IDs, and when they do, to ensure that the information displayed is accurate," said Allison Fenske of the law centre.

"PILC has been representing a number of concerned non-binary Manitobans who have lobbied for this change."

The province announced in April that Manitobans would also soon have the option to select a non-binary sex designation on birth and death certificates, in response to a human rights decision that ruled against the province in late 2019.

There has been no announcement of when that will take effect.

As for the driver's licence, customers who wish to change the gender identity marker will be asked to attend an MPI service centre or Autopac agent to self-declare. There is no need to provide supporting documentation for any gender marker changes, MPI said.

The new driver's licence or identification card will be changed at no cost.