No more print-at-home tickets for Winnipeg Jets games

If you're planning to take in a Jets game this season, make sure you bring your smartphone along.

Winnipeg Jets fans heading to Bell MTS Place will no longer be able to print their tickets at home.

Beginning in the 2018-2019 season, fans must use their smartphones to display their tickets. People without smartphones can order them to be picked up at Bell MTS Place, but they'll need to show government-issued ID at the box office.

The Jets organization says the change will make it more convenient to manage, transfer, donate and sell tickets. It will also improve protection from counterfeit and stolen tickets, the team says.

Some other National Hockey League teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals, have already eliminated print-at-home tickets.

CBC News has reached out to True North Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Winnipeg Jets, to find out if the new policy will affect other events at Bell MTS Place.