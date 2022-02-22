A worker whose body was found at the Vale nickel mine in northern Manitoba likely died of natural causes, officials say.

Neither foul play nor workplace accident is suspected in the death, according to the RCMP.

Early on Feb. 21, Thompson RCMP responded to a call about a deceased man, 61, at the T3 Mine. The man, whose identity has not been made public, was working as an external contractor for Alex MacIntyre & Associates Ltd.

Vale told CBC News in an email that the death was non-occupational related, and that no accident had occurred. The man was found unresponsive, transported to Thompson General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cause of death is unknown, but believed to be natural causes.

RCMP say that an autopsy is being conducted, and that no criminality is involved.