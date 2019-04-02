'No crossing' signs at Osborne and Morley only temporary, city says

Residents along south Osborne Street were confused and alarmed after the city posted "don't walk" signs on the south side of the intersection at Morley Avenue.

That's the same intersection where a man was hit and killed by a vehicle last week.

A spokesperson for the city said the signs were put up to allow Manitoba Hydro workers to remove a rusty streetlight standard. The signs will be removed as soon as the work is completed, which could be as early as Tuesday morning.

Nearby residents told CBC News the signs are adding a layer of complexity and potential danger to the intersection.

"Initially, I was thrilled. I thought, 'Wow, action has been taken to minimize accidents," said Janine Legal, who has lived in south Osborne for five years. Her opinion changed, however, after watching people attempting to cross the street.

"Over the last two days, I've seen people crossing, and cars and drivers were confused. And I've stood here and watched people in angst, thinking that someone could very easily get hit."

Susan Kingyens has worked at the Liberty Tax at the corner of Osborne and Morely for about four years. She said she's seen pedestrians ignoring the sign and taking risks trying to cross the street, often to catch a bus.

"Really the lights need to be changed, maybe a turn signal for the cars, something along that line, longer lights, I don't know. But putting this up is not a benefit to anybody," said Kingyens.

The sings were put up in order to allow Hydro crews to remove a rusty traffic standard. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

The signs are only meant as a temporary measure and were not in response to the fatal collision, said Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Sherri Rollins.

"It's, of course, got area residents concerned and there wasn't sufficient communication," she said.

The city requested a review of the intersection after the fatal collision, which came after another collision earlier last month at Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue, said Rollins.

"I'm a proponent of seeing an evidence-based approach and the roads for zero fatalities and zero injuries. Every accident needs to be taken seriously and instructive," she said.

Rollins did not know when the review of the intersection would be complete.