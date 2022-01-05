Police watchdog closes case of Winnipeg officer who shot at stolen vehicle, injuring driver

Manitoba's police watchdog has closed its file on a Winnipeg police officer who shot at and injured the driver of a stolen vehicle over two years ago.

The Independent Investigation Unit investigated after the shooting on Nov. 11, 2019.

Winnipeg police said an officer fired more than one shot in an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in north River Heights that day.

The driver took off and the vehicle was later found abandoned, the IIU said in a news release. Traces of blood on the steering wheel and driver's seat were found and sent for DNA analysis.

The IIU said there was a "considerable delay" in the analysis process. Results weren't completed until nearly a year later, in September 2020.

Once they were completed, an individual was identified based on a DNA match, the IIU said. That person was located in Calgary in November 2020.

IIU interviewed the officer who fired shots, as well as another officer who witnessed the incident. Investigators also reviewed radio transmissions, GPS records, forensic report details, notes and statements from the officer who fired shots.

Afterward, the IIU civilian director referred findings to the Manitoba Prosecution Service, which advised against charges because there was no reasonable likelihood of a conviction.

The IIU has closed the investigation and hasn't yet released the full report, because the person who was shot by police is before the courts facing charges connected with the incident.

