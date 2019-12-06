No charges for RCMP officer after man's arm broken during arrest, police watchdog rules

An RCMP officer who used a baton while trying to arrest a man who was allegedly high on meth and wielding what turned out to be a wooden bat last June will not be charged, the province's police watchdog has concluded.

On June 14, Powerview RCMP responded to a call about a violent man at a home on Sagkeeng First Nation. When Mounties arrived, they could hear a man screaming in a bedroom and was told by the man's grandparents that he was high on meth, according to a release by the Independent Investigation Unit.

When police called out to the man that he was under arrest, he came out of the bedroom with a long object wrapped in a black garbage bag and yelled "bang bang," says the release.

The officers thought the object held by the man was a gun, and two of the officers drew their pistols. One of the officers realized the man was actually holding a wooden bat and told his partners; some officers used Tasers and another struck the man with his baton to disarm him, the release says.

The man was taken into custody and later sent to Pine Falls Hospital where it was determined his left forearm was broken and needed surgery, according to the IIU.

There are charges pending against the man as a consequence of this incident.