No charges laid in crosswalk accident that killed 8-year-old boy

No charges will be laid against the driver in in a motor vehicle accident that killed eight-year-old Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam as he used a crosswalk with his mother in February, Winnipeg police say.

The boy was walking across St. Anne's Road using the pedestrian crosswalk at Varennes Avenue in St. Vital at about 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 13 when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene while Tesfamariam was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam died Feb. 13 after he was hit by a truck while on his way to school. (obittree.com)

Tesfamariam later died of his injuries.

Charges will not be laid as a result of the crash after a thorough investigation by members of the traffic collision investigation section, says a police news release issued Tuesday morning.

A friend of Tesfamariam's family said they have no comment and they would like privacy at this time as they are trying to move on with their lives after his death.

Following the accident, members of the St. Vital community raised concerns about the safety of the intersection.

In June, the city's public works committee voted to move forward with a recommendation from the department to install low-mounted flashing lights near eye level at the crosswalk to get drivers' attention.

At the time, the improvements were expected to be installed before the start of the school year.