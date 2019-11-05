Confusion over LGBT group protest at Niverville High School

Two Niverville students say they want an apology after they were given mixed messages about holding a peaceful protest at their high school.

Sarah Salter, 15, and Laura Guenette, 16, both attend Niverville High School, located 42 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, and are part of the Sexuality and Gender Alliance group.

The students wanted to protest the appearance of Ted Falk, the Conservative Party of Canada member of parliament for their area. He was attending the grand opening of the new Niverville High School on Oct. 29.

Guenette took issue with an incident in May of 2018 when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised his government would defend the right of women to have an abortion, and Falk shouted "it's not a right!" in the middle of the house of commons.

"Obviously I'm not okay with it. A man should have no right over what a woman thinks and it's her choice," said Guenette.

Protest planning

After learning Falk would be at the high school grand opening, Guenette and Salter say they both approached school officials to let them know they wanted to participate in a peaceful protest.

Conservative MP Ted Falk at a 2017 announcement in Emerson. (CBC)

"[Officials were] very supportive, making sure we weren't going to do anything irrational," said Guenette, who said they also let school officials know they wanted to create and wear some t-shirts.

The shirts had slogans such as "Love is a Human right", "My body, My choice, My rights" and "Equality" with three hearts underneath the word.

But right before the event — which Hanover School Division superintendent Randy Dueck and provincial infrastructure minister Ron Schuler were also expected to attend — the girls said they were told something different.

"I was asked not to wear the shirt or flag because they made too much of a statement," said Guenette, who also planned on wearing the magenta, lavender and royal blue striped bisexual flag around her.

"I said, I don't know where you're coming from. I was disgusted."

"It kind of sucks we weren't allowed to wear this because I really care about this stuff," added Sarah.

'A safe place to be'

Both teens have found a lot of support in the school's Sexuality and Gender Alliance group.

"It's amazing, honestly. I feel like it's a safe place to be, with a lot of good people there," said Guenette, who identifies as bisexual and was introduced to the group by a teacher.

"At first there were only four people and now it's grown into almost a full classroom and I feel like it's still growing."

Sarah says she identifies as pansexual and was also drawn to the group.

"It's really nice to feel like you're not alone in something."

Both students also say they don't believe Falk is truly supportive of LGBTQ rights.

In 2013, he was criticized for suggesting a student trying to establish a gay-straight alliance group in Steinbach had staged a bullying incident that was caught on camera.

At the time, Falk also said he was "100 per cent against bullying of anyone, anywhere and for any reason. Bullying is bullying, no matter who it is directed against."

In the end, the girls still wore the t-shirts and flag and sat in the auditorium for the event.

MP Ted Falk (far right) at grand opening of the new Niverville High School. (Hanover School Division)

Sarah started texting her dad, Don Salter, who was at work.

"As far as I was concerned the administration was okay with it. The night before Sarah was busy making T-shirts for the event," said Don Salter, who had encouraged them to ask school officials in advance and be respectful.

"She made seven shirts, but my understanding was that there would maybe be four students who were actually going to be involved in this peaceful protest."

He's been in contact with officials at the high school and also the Hanover school division to clarify that both are truly supportive of groups like the Sexuality and Gender Alliance.

"They're vulnerable and they're often targeted, and they need our protection," said Don Salter.

Parent Don Salter says he would like to see an apology from Niverville School and the Hanover School Division for how they handled a request for a peaceful protest. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC News)

As part of the event, they also sat through a prayer by a local pastor, with no option to leave.

"In addition to this happening with those students, there was a pastor that was brought in to give a religious ceremony to the entire auditorium for that event and there was no opt in or opt out, one religion, one belief system," Don added.

Superintendent Randy Dueck said that was an oversight, and normally students have to opt in to religious components. As for the protest, Dueck said a lot of what happened was a miscommunication.

"There was definitely some miscommunication. I have expressed to the school principal if they would like to meet with me, I would absolutely do that," said Dueck, who admits there have been incidents in the past in the division that didn't convey an environment of support.

"We want to celebrate all diversity. We have gay-straight alliances in three of our four high schools that are student-initiated, we just don't have those issues we had to work through in the past."

In 2014, the Hanover School Division created a diversity policy as required by the Manitoba Education department.

The Public Schools Amendment Act, passed in 2013, included amendments that addressed bullying prevention and diversity. The act referenced protected qualities entrenched in Manitoba's Human Rights Code including race, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Response is a start

Hanover School Division Superintendent Randy Dueck says the incident on Oct. 29 was a miscommunication. (Hanover School Division)

Don Salter, Sarah Salter and Laura Guenette say that Dueck's response is a start, but they would still like to meet with him and possibly hear an apology for what happened.

"The fact that they are reaching out to us is amazing. I kind of want an apology though, for the group. Telling us not to express ourselves, just making us feel even smaller than we already are," said Laura.

A meeting has now been set up with Dueck for Thursday, Nov. 13.

In follow-up email statement, Dueck said the division will conduct an internal review of its response to the situation and work to improve communications.

"Our staff is committed to providing a safe, inviting and inclusive learning environment that respects the human rights, diversity and dignity of all students and their families," Dueck added.

CBC News reached out to Ted Falk to see if he had any comment on this story. We have not received a response.