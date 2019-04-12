'Something for everyone': New community space coming to Niverville

Niverville will soon be home to a new community hub, the mayor of the southern Manitoba town announced with federal and provincial ministers Friday.

The 9,200-square-metre space will feature a performing arts centre, a non-profit daycare, a field house, leisure activity spaces, meeting rooms, common areas, an arena and an indoor play area.

"Serving as a multi-purpose space, the centre will have something for everyone," said Myron Dyck, the mayor of the Niverville, which is just over 30 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

"It will support future growth for Niverville and the surrounding region, which will in turn create a more vibrant and healthy community."

The growing town has a population of just over 4,000, according to 2016 Statistics Canada data. That's up from about 3,200 in the 2011 census, and the town now estimates its population as closer to 5,000.

The Niverville Community Resource Centre will cost up to $19.5 million, with up to $8.2 million in funding coming from the Town of Niverville.

Ottawa will pitch in up to $7.8 million for the project.

"The Niverville Community Resource Centre will introduce an exciting new space for the community, where residents of all ages can access cultural and recreational programming and essential community resources," said Winnipeg MP Jim Carr, on behalf of the minister of infrastructure and communities.

The province will also contribute up to $3.5 million.

"This project represents Manitoba's first community campus model and will leverage use of shared spaces to integrate culture, recreation, and community," said provincial Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

The new space will be built on Arena Road, near the town's new high school and existing arena.

No timeline for construction was given in Friday's funding announcement.