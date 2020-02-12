Manitoba RCMP search for 2 people after armed home invasion in Niverville

RCMP are looking for two people after a home invasion in Niverville, Man.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP received a call Monday around 9:50 p.m. from a 47-year-old woman, who was at home with her 17-year-old son when two people entered the home. One of the invaders was armed, police said.

The homeowner confronted the two and screamed when one of the invaders grabbed her arm.

Both of the home invaders then ran away before RCMP arrived.

Both people were wearing light-coloured ski masks over their faces, police told CBC News. One of the invaders was approximately six feet tall with a thin build, police said. The other was shorter. One suspect was wearing a grey jacket.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment at 204-433-7433.

Niverville is about 30 kilometres south of Winnipeg.