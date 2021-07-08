Manitoba man accused of using decommissioned police car to impersonate officer: RCMP

A 55-year-old man in northern Manitoba has been charged with impersonating a police officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, RCMP say.

Nelson House RCMP searched the man's home in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on Wednesday and found a BB gun, which looked like a handgun, and a decommissioned police vehicle with a red and white light bar, police said in a Thursday news release.

RCMP said they received a report Wednesday about a man in the community — which is west of Thompson and about 670 kilometres north of Winnipeg — who possibly had two handguns and a decommissioned police car with a working roof light.

Shortly after, the man drove the car to a community checkstop site — in place for COVID-19 measures — and told people there he would be conducting patrols, according to police.

A search warrant was issued for the man's house, where police say they also found assorted ammunition, a tactical-style vest, handcuffs, police-style flashlights and bear mace wrapped in black tape.

The 55-year-old man is in custody and police say the investigation is ongoing.