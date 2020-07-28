Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation opens medical receiving home for residents visiting Winnipeg

People from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation now have a much-needed home away from home when visiting Winnipeg for medical appointments.

The First Nation has opened a medical receiving home, which provides home-cooked meals and accommodations for those staying temporarily in the city. The goal is to reduce stress for residents who have to come so far for health reasons — NCN is located in Nelson House, about 670 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The home is located on Elgin Avenue, about two blocks from the Health Sciences Centre.

"We get some pretty sick clients sometimes, so we're close to the emergency hospital. It's very convenient for the people who come here," said NCN spokesman Kenny Braun.

"The units are built to be a home away from home in a safe environment [with] access to city services."

The receiving home, which opened July 6, includes a full kitchen with dinette spaces, baths and family-sized bedrooms. A cook who provides three meals a day is also on site, along with 24-hour security, transportation drivers, housekeeping staff, an intake worker and a counsellor.

"It really shows our clients we care for them, that we value them, rather than them being just a referral number," said Braun.

"It humanizes them on their healing journey."

