Man beaten to death on First Nation was about to become a dad, mother says

An 18-year-old man beaten to death a month ago in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation had only recently learned he was going to be a father.

Kelly Spence said her son, Marcus Spence, told her she was going to be a first-time granny just weeks before he was killed.

"It makes it easier. At least he left behind something for us to remember him even more," said Spence.

Marcus Spence was killed on Feb. 20. RCMP were called to a house party in the northern Manitoba First Nation, also known as Nelson House, just before midnight. Spence said her son was dead before officers got there.

She said her son's girlfriend is dealing with his death day by day, and her baby is due in the summer.

Marcus was excited about becoming a dad and saw his girlfriend before going to the party that night, Spence said.

"They were standing there hugging," she said. "He [told her], 'That's it, I'm done, I'm done drinking.… I am going to go find a job on Monday.'"

Kelly Spence says she loves this picture because her late son, Marcus, loved his younger brothers. (Submitted by Kelly Spence)

Marcus was the oldest of five children. He was raised by his great-grandmother on the First Nation, about 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, while his mother lived in Thompson, about 65 kilometres away, with his siblings.

Spence said her son did well in school and was passionate about mechanics, fixing his PlayStation and building his own bike.

She said he did well until his great-grandmother went into a personal care home. After that, Spence said her son bounced around between relatives' homes in NCN and started skipping school.

He made it to Grade 11, but started drinking and doing drugs around that time, his mother said.

"I always say, 'What if? What if?' I should have just made him stay."

Spence said Marcus's death is especially taking a toll on her two youngest sons, who are six and 11.

"My youngest son … when he gets hurt, he gets his siblings to comfort him," she said. "So the other night he was crying and he said, 'I want Marcus [to] come hug me.'"

Alcohol ban remains in effect

Nisichawayasihk chief and council imposed an alcohol ban following Marcus's death, in hopes of reducing violence in the community.

The ban was scheduled to last two weeks, after which the community would get a say on how to proceed.

Following a meeting on March 14, the ban was extended until further notice.

Spence drove from Thompson to speak at the meeting, and said she is pleased with the decision to extend the alcohol ban.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation held a community meeting on March 14 to discuss the impacts of drugs, violence and gangs. (Submitted by Kelly Spence)

She estimates close to 200 people were at the packed meeting, including RCMP officers, who have been working with First Nations safety officers to confiscate and destroy any alcohol found.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said violent crimes in the community have dropped by nearly 50 per cent as a result of the alcohol ban. He said the number of arrests have also dropped by about half.

"You can see a big difference there, what alcohol does to the community," said Spence. "[Leaders] should take that into consideration how much the crime goes down when … the alcohol ban is in place."

Four men from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Marcus's death.