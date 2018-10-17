MP calls for inquiry into death of Indigenous man on route to medical appointment

Manitoba NDP MP Niki Ashton is calling for an inquiry into the death of a northern Manitoba man with a heart condition who died on a bus while on his way to Winnipeg, and is asking for others who have had problems accessing health care in the region to come forward.

Abraham Donkey was travelling by bus from Thompson, Man., to Winnipeg on Oct. 3 for an appointment at St. Boniface Hospital.

A resident of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House, Donkey had stents put in his heart last month.

He was travelling to Winnipeg for a follow-up appointment with his doctor. But he died on route.

Ashton, who represents the riding of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, called Donkey's death a tragic case.

"I don't think anybody would find it acceptable that a heart patient, just mere days after a procedure, would be put on a nine-hour bus," she said.

"We need to find out exactly where the ball was dropped."

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew made a similar call Wednesday, calling for an inquiry to looking into whether the province could have done anything differently, even though the federal government oversees health care for Indigenous people living on reserve.

"It seems like a mistake was made in his care. Maybe more than one. We need to get the answers to those questions," Kinew said.

Office asking others to speak out on negative experiences

Ashton raised the issue during question period in the House of Commons Wednesday. She said she plans to request an inquiry in writing by the end of the day, and that her office is also asking others to come forward if they've had similar, negative experiences.

Ashton said she knew Donkey's family, and was shocked and shaken up by his death. She said what happened to him highlights systemic neglect of Indigenous people in the health-care system.

"We have a government that's talked a lot about reconciliation, a lot about a nation-to-nation relationship, but when people like Abraham Donkey end up dying alone on a bus from Thompson to Winnipeg because the government refused to deliver the supports he needed, then not only have we not achieved reconciliation, I would say we're pretty far away from it," she said.

In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed condolences, and said that the Department of Indigenous Services would investigate.

"We will continue to work with partners to support Indigenous-led health transformation and improved health outcomes for Indigenous communities," Trudeau told Parliament Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada said they were investigating the case "to determine how service delivery could be improved."

Decisions about travel for First Nations patients, including flights, are made based on recommendations from the nurses or doctors based on the medical condition of the client, and in accordance with federal policies, said Martine Stevens.

"The normal mode of travel is bus, based on the most cost-effective mode of travel, taking the client's medical condition into consideration," Stevens said.

In an email, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen extended his condolences to Donkey's family and also said his department is reviewing the case.

Manitoba's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declined to comment Wednesday.

With files from Jillian Taylor.