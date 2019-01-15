Skip to Main Content
4 men charged under new Manitoba law for hunting with lights
The province says wildlife officers caught two men hunting with lights in December. In another case, officers arrested an Alberta man near Inglis, Man., and a man from the RM of Riding Mountain West and charged them both with hunting at night with lights.

New night-hunting law had been opposed by some Indigenous groups

The Canadian Press ·
The Manitoba government passed a law last year that bans spotlight hunting. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Manitoba government says four men have been charged under the province's new law that bans hunting at night with lights.

The province says wildlife officers nabbed two men in December from the Lake Manitoba First Nation near Ashern.

They were also charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a pickup and hunting on private land without permission.

In another case, officers arrested an Alberta man near Inglis and a man from the RM of Riding Mountain West and charged them both with hunting at night with lights.

In both cases the trucks, firearms and spotlights were seized as evidence.

The government passed the law last year despite protests from some Indigenous groups that said banning spotlight hunting infringes on their constitutional rights.

Imagine waking to the sound of gunfire or finding animal guts piled up on near your driveway. Residents in rural Manitoba make those complaints after night hunters have been in their area. CBC reporter Sean Kavanagh and videographer Jaison Empson went out on a patrol with Conservation officers in a effort to hunt the night hunters. 4:23
