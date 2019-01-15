4 men charged under new Manitoba law for hunting with lights

The Manitoba government says four men have been charged under the province's new law that bans hunting at night with lights.

The province says wildlife officers nabbed two men in December from the Lake Manitoba First Nation near Ashern.

They were also charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a pickup and hunting on private land without permission.

In another case, officers arrested an Alberta man near Inglis and a man from the RM of Riding Mountain West and charged them both with hunting at night with lights.

In both cases the trucks, firearms and spotlights were seized as evidence.

The government passed the law last year despite protests from some Indigenous groups that said banning spotlight hunting infringes on their constitutional rights.