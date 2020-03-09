Man arrested in Nicolle Hands case released, has not been charged, RCMP say

RCMP say they have released the man arrested in connection with the 2003 killing of Nicolle Hands after questioning him, and he has not been charged.

Hands, a member of Lac Seul First Nation in northwestern Ontario, was found fatally injured in her apartment in northwest Winnipeg in the early hours of Oct. 2, 2003, while her three children and a babysitter were sleeping in the next room.

RCMP announced the arrest on Saturday, but did not release the suspect's name because he had not been charged.

Officers are consulting with Crown attorneys about charges as the investigation continues, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Monday.

Hands' homicide is being investigated by Project Devote, a task force started in 2011 that included the Winnipeg Police Service. It focuses on resolving cold cases related to exploited people, including missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The city's police service announced Friday they were leaving the team and creating their own investigative model for cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women.

MacLatchy said Project Devote investigators will still work closely with Winnipeg police.

"The fact that they've moved their folks out of RCMP headquarters, where Project Devote was centred, doesn't mean that we're going to stop working on these files together," she said.

"And that's the message going forward is we will continue, case by case, working with our Winnipeg Police Service colleagues on these cases, the difficult ones going forward."

The main investigator on the Hands case is a Winnipeg Police Service officer, MacLatchy said.

MacLatchy made the comments at a news conference with Justice Minister Cliff Cullen and other officials about a provincewide campaign led by Crime Stoppers to help identify and stop methamphetamine dealers and traffickers.

Cullen said his government recognizes the good work Project Devote has done and wants to make sure police forces continue sharing intelligence.

"That's certainly a key part of our strategy as we move forward," he said.