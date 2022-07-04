Acting St. Boniface Hospital head named permanent CEO and president
Nicole Aminot replaces Martine Bouchard, who left job 18 months before the end of her term
Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital has named its new permanent president and CEO.
Nicole Aminot, who had been serving in that role on an interim basis since October 2021, has now been appointed to the job permanently by the hospital's board of directors, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in a Monday news release.
Aminot stepped into the interim role after president and CEO Martine Bouchard left the post, 18 months before the end of her term.
Aminot has worked at the hospital since 2008, rising through the ranks from account manager to director of finance to chief financial officer to executive director of support services.
She is a chartered management accountant and also represents Manitoba on the board of HealthCareCan, a national organization for health organizations and hospitals.
Debbie Brown, the chair of the St. Boniface Hospital board of directors, says Aminot is a collaborative, results-oriented leader, with a strong sense of ethics.
"We've also come to know her as someone who has demonstrated compassion towards both her colleagues here at St B, as well as the patients we serve, and who truly wants St. Boniface Hospital to be the best it can be," she said in the news release.
Aminot's predecessor faced criticism during her tenure for not being in the province.
Bouchard oversaw the hospital's response to some of the pandemic's first months from her home in Montreal.
When she returned to Manitoba in August 2020, she was given a special exemption that meant she did not have to self-isolate, which was required at the time for most people returning after travel.
She also spent Christmas of 2020 in Quebec, despite public health officials in Manitoba strongly advising against travel outside the province.
Bouchard cited personal reasons for her resignation in 2021, including caring for a Quebec-based family member with health issues.
