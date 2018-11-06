Slain teen suffered 6 skull fractures and multiple other injuries, court hears

On the night he died, Nicholas Brophy suffered six skull fractures and multiple blunt-force injuries, likely caused by a metal baton, says a forensic anthropologist.

The second day of the first-degree murder trail of Mark Bradley Thomas, 22, and Zach Edwin Linklater, 24, began with an agreed-upon statement of facts from Emily Holland, a forensic anthropologist who examined the area near Thompson, Man., where Brophy's body was found.

On the first day of the trial before a judge and jury, Crown prosecutors said they intend to prove Brophy, 18, was on his way home in Thompson when he was jumped, kidnapped, taken to the woods and murdered as part of a gang initiation.

Holland participated in the search of the area on April 27, 2016. Brophy had been reported last seen alive on Sept. 8, 2015.

Holland wasn't able to attend the trial, but in her statement, which was accepted by both the Crown and defence lawyers, she said she found evidence of trauma on Brophy's skeletal remains.

He likely suffered three to five blows to the head, she said.

In addition to the six skull fractures, the shoulder blade was fractured — separated in two.

Holland's opinion is that Brophy sustained the injuries close to his time of death.

She believes they were caused by a metal baton that was found by RCMP officers in the woods near Brophy's body.

The second day of the trial in the Court of Queen's Bench was a times emotional.

Several of Brophy's friends and family were in attendance, some of whom testified about their attempts to contact him, and when they realized something was gravely wrong.

Brophy's mother, Tammy, who was the first person to testify in the trial, had to leave the courtroom at one point during the reading of Holland's evidence about the grisly scene where Brophy's body was found.

Victim's last moments

Tuesday's testimony before Justice Chris Martin also shed light on some of Brophy's last moments and the last contact he had with his close friends,

Edon Shabani, who said Brophy was like a brother to him, said the teen was at his house on Sept. 8, 2015, the night he disappeared.

They were hanging out, smoking pot that night, he told the court. Shabani walked with his friend to the stop sign near his house at about 10:50 p.m.

That was the last time he saw him. The next day, he found out no one knew what had happened to Brophy next.

Another friend of Brophy, Liam Simkins, said the pair had been Facebook messaging that night, up until about 11:09 p.m. Brophy had been messaging him while walking home, but stopped responding, Simkins testified.

A third man, Justin Baker, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Brophy's death. He will be a key Crown witness later this week, Crown lawyer Brian Wilford said Monday.

The trial will continue Wednesday.