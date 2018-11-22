'Everybody loved him': Victim impact statements heard in 2015 killing of Thompson, Man., teen

Family of slain Thompson teen Nicholas Brophy choked back tears as they read victim impact statements in a Thompson courtroom Thursday.

Mark Bradley Thomas, 22, and Zach Edwin Linklater, 24, were both charged with first-degree murder after the 18-year-old's death in September 2015. A jury found both men guilty in Winnipeg's Court of Queen's Bench Monday.

The convictions come with a mandatory life sentence and no chance of parole for 25 years.

Despite the mandatory sentence, Justice Chris Martin agreed to the Crown's request to delay sentencing and move the hearing to Thompson, to give the community an opportunity to prepare and present victim impact statements Thursday.

Nicholas Brophy's sister Ashleigh Brophy and other family members read victim impact statements in a Thompson court Thursday. (Ashleigh Brophy)

Brophy's sister Ashleigh Brophy spoke at the sentencing.

She told CBC News she had mixed emotions after giving her victim impact statement.

"I'm very happy in the sense that this is all over and we've finally got justice for Nicholas," she said outside of the courtroom.

"I'm also very sad that I'm going to have to live the rest of my life without my brother by my side and live every day knowing the pain and torture that he went through at the very end of his life."

Jumped, kidnapped and murdered

Brophy went missing in September 2015. His body was found the following spring, in a wooded area near a hydro line, just days after his family issued a public plea for information regarding his whereabouts.

During the trial, Crown prosecutors set out to prove Brophy was on his way home in Thompson when he was jumped, kidnapped, taken to the woods and murdered as part of a gang initiation.

A forensic anthropologist testified Brophy suffered six skull fractures and multiple blunt-force injuries, likely caused by a metal baton.

A third man, Justin Baker, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Brophy's death. He told the court that he, along with Thomas and Linklater, jumped Brophy, and led him into a wooded area, where the teen was choked and beaten to death with a metal baton.

'Perfect in every way'

Before the statements were heard Thursday, court heard the quick turnaround to set up the hearing meant not as many people were able to submit victim impact statements as they would have liked.

But Brophy's family, including his brother, sister, aunt, grandmother and mother, all read statements before the court, describing him as a popular young man who excelled at athletics.

"He was like a social butterfly, everybody loved him. He was beautiful, as soon as he would smile he would light up a room — he was perfect in every way," said Ashleigh outside court.

Nicholas Brophy, 18, disappeared Sept. 8 after leaving a friend's house. (Ashleigh Brophy)

Ashleigh said her family won't forgive or forget the trauma and stress his murder has caused.

"We hope those monsters rot in jail for the rest of their lives and they never get out," she said.

"They have no remorse, they look like they don't care about what they did whatsoever and they didn't even have the decency to say sorry.

"We want the worst for them."