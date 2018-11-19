'He had justice tonight': Jury finds 2 men guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2015 killing of Thompson, Man., teen

Family of slain Thompson teen Nicholas Brophy let out a cheer Monday evening as they walked away from the Winnipeg courthouse, after two men were found guilty of first-degree murder in his death.

Mark Bradley Thomas, 22, and Zach Edwin Linklater, 24, were both charged after the teen's death in September, 2015. On Monday night, a jury found both men guilty in Winnipeg's Court of Queen's Bench.

"I'm just so happy that he had justice tonight. It was a long three years, and we stood by his side, whether he's beside us or not," said Danielle Brophy, Nicholas's aunt, after exiting the court.

"We fought for him, and we won tonight."

Danielle Brophy said justice has been done for her nephew, Nicholas Brophy, after two men were found guilty of first-degree murder Monday night. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The family hugged each other and called out good nights as they parted ways leaving the court, before cheering as they left the court behind.

The conviction comes with a mandatory life sentence, and no chance of parole for 25 years.

Despite the mandatory sentence, Justice Chris Martin agreed to the Crown's request to delay sentencing and move the hearing to Thompson, to give the community an opportunity to prepare and present victim impact statements.

No date has been set for that hearing.

"Justice has been served for Nicholas," said Sylvia Fillier, Nicholas's aunt. "And we're all happy and proud."

Brophy's body was found in spring 2016, in a wooded area near a hydro line, just days after his family issued a public plea for information regarding his whereabouts.

Crown prosecutors set out to prove Brophy, 18, was on his way home in Thompson when he was jumped, kidnapped, taken to the woods and murdered as part of a gang initiation.

A forensic anthropologist testified Brophy suffered six skull fractures and multiple blunt-force injuries, likely caused by a metal baton.

Emily Holland, a forensic anthropologist who examined the area near Thompson, Man., where Brophy's body was found, said the injuries were sustained close to the time of his death and likely caused by a metal baton that was found by RCMP officers in the woods nearby.

A third man, Justin Baker, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Brophy's death. He told the court that he, along with Thomas and Linklater, jumped Brophy while he was walking home, and led him into a wooded area, where the teen was choked and beaten to death with a metal baton.