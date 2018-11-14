Accused in Thompson teen's murder told undercover officer he thought he could beat the charge, court hears

An undercover police officer recorded one of the men accused of killing Nicholas Brophy appearing to admit that he knew where the murder weapon was, and bragging about how he thought he could beat the charge.

Two undercover officers testified Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Mark Bradley Thomas, 22, and Zach Edwin Linklater, 24, both accused of killing Brophy in September 2015.

Brophy's body was found the following spring, in a wooded area near a hydro line, just days after his family issued a public plea for information regarding his whereabouts.

The officers, who testified as "Undercover Officer 1" and "Undercover \Officer 2" to protect their identities, spent time with Thomas in his cell and while he was being transported between Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg in May 2016. They posed as other inmates during that time, creating back stories to make them seem like hardened criminals.

The conversations were covertly recorded and played for the jury, who were also given a transcript.

Accused talks about murder weapon, evidence

During his conversation with Undercover Officer 1, in a cell at RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg, Thomas said he suspected the first-degree murder charge would be reduced to a lesser charge due to lack of evidence.

"They don't have the clothes that have blood on it. They don't have it. I know they don't have the weapon," Thomas said.

When the undercover officer asked him how he knew police didn't have the weapon, Thomas said no, "'cause I know where it is."

"'Cause I got it, it's in the water, I tucked it," Thomas said.

"I don't think they could find it."

He also told the undercover officer he "never touched the body or nothing man."

Thomas spoke with Undercover Officer 2 while they were being transported between Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg, where he was recorded making similar comments.

The two officers testified in a separate courtroom, with the audio piped in for the public to hear, to protect their identities.

Crown's case concludes

They were the last of the Crown's witnesses to testify in the jury trial, which began before Justice Chris Martin on Nov. 5. Defence lawyers Ryan Amy and Bruce Bonney told the court Thursday they do not intent to call any witnesses.

On the first day of the trial, Crown prosecutors said they intend to prove Brophy, 18, was on his way home in Thompson when he was jumped, kidnapped, taken to the woods and murdered as part of a gang initiation.

A third man, Justin Baker, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Brophy's death. He testified last week on details of the night Brophy was killed, telling the court that he, along with Thomas and Linklater, jumped Brophy while he was walking home, and led him into a wooded area, where the teen was choked and beaten to death with a metal baton.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday afternoon, after which point the jury will receive their instructions from Justice Martin.