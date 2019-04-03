Manitoba Tory MLA Nic Curry won't seek re-election

A member of Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservative Party has announced he won't seek re-election in the next provincial election.

Nic Curry, who was elected in the Winnipeg riding of Kildonan in the 2016 election, will leave the Manitoba Legislature as a one-term MLA. He said he will serve out the remainder of his term.

When the borders of electoral divisions were redrawn last year, Curry's Kildonan riding was effectively divided into two: Kildonan-River East and McPhillips.

Culture Minister Cathy Cox has been acclaimed as the party's Kildonan-River East candidate and Morris MLA Shannon Martin announced on social media Wednesday that he will seek the party's nomination in McPhillips.

In a Facebook post, Curry said he'd thought a lot about his decision, including considering the boundary changes and the rewards — and burdens — of public service.

"Making a difference for our community and for people across the province is deeply satisfying, but with that comes an inevitable loss of family time as we carry out our duties as elected officials," said Curry, who is in his early 30s.

"Kildonan is my home. It is where I live, where I am proud to be raising my family, and a community that I have had the extraordinary privilege of serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly."

Curry is the first Tory MLA to announce he won't run in the next provincial election, which is slated for 2020, but which some have speculated may be called early.

Prior to entering politics, Curry worked for Curry Industries, a family-owned small business. He and his wife live in Garden City with their daughter.