Nic Curry still a Tory MLA, caucus says, amid allegations of inappropriate remarks

Kildonan MLA Nic Curry remains a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus amid allegations he made inappropriate comments in front of female staffers, caucus chair Wayne Ewasko says.

Emerging Wednesday afternoon from the first caucus meeting since the allegations became public last week, Ewasko offered little additional information regarding the status of Curry, who has been absent from question period ever since.

"As of today, Mr. Curry is still a member of the PC caucus," Ewasko said.

The Lac du Bonnet MLA wouldn't answer if Curry was being investigated, his future within the party, whether the matter was discussed at the caucus meeting or the whereabouts of the rookie MLA.

Caucus chair tight-lipped

On a number of questions, Ewasko cited the respectful workplace policy in the Manitoba Legislature for binding him to confidentiality.

"I'm not making any comments to Mr. Curry's situation or anybody's else situation," he said. "Again, if it's in regards to a respectful workplace policy, it would be inappropriate of me to make any of those comments."

Ewasko said he has spoken to Curry in recent days but would not elaborate on the nature of those discussions.

Rookie MLA Nic Curry's seat was empty at the Manitoba Legislature last Wednesday, one day after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made public. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Curry is facing two separate accusations for making sexually suggestive comments, the Winnipeg Free Press reported last week.

A complaint about a sexual remark in early 2018 was investigated to the complainant's satisfaction, while a second allegation from a different staff member that Curry repeatedly discussed sexual matters is under investigation, the newspaper said.

The allegations arose publicly a week after Curry said he would not run for re-election.

Prior to entering politics, Curry, in his 30s, worked for Curry Industries, a family-owned small business. He joined the Canadian Armed Forces more than a decade ago as a reservist.

These allegations are the second time an MLA within Brian Pallister's government has faced concerns over sexual harassment.

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon was ousted from caucus last fall for a "pattern of inappropriate behaviour," including allegations he asked a female staffer to sit on his lap and another woman to lick food off his face.

While those allegations were being reported, Ewasko shared in written statements that disciplinary actions were immediately taken to the satisfaction of the victim.

The Tories instituted a "no wrong door" approach in early 2018 to give employees more options to report complaints of sexual harassment, in direct response to allegations former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers tickled and groped female staffers.